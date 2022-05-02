ANIBAS, Janet M., 80, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

HOFACKER, Donald L., 91, of Elmwood died Tuesday at home in the Township of Rock Elm, rural Elmwood.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elmwood.

PRINCKO, Christopher R., 51, of Elmwood died Tuesday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elmwood.

REECE, Marlys M., 92, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Health Care West, Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

WETZEL, Roy E., 82, of Rice Lake died Friday at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

