ANDERSON, Robert W., 100, of Altoona died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
BORRESON, Frances “Fran” K., 68, of Whitehall died Wednesday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
HEDLUND DIXEN, Jocelyn J., 89, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and formerly of Eau Claire died February 6, 2022.
Cremation Society of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Larry D., 80, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LEMERE, Gerald “Jerry” C., 78, of Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SHEPPARD, Mary L., 86, of Menomonie died Thursday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending with Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
