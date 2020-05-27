BLAESER, David W., of Eagan, Minn., died Monday at home.
Private services will be at Smith Funeral Chapel.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
BRECKNER, Jeannette A., 87, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
EHRNEY, Violet M., 95, of Cornell died Saturday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Private graveside service will be at Cornell Cemetery.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
HANSCHE, Christine A. “Tina,” 51, of Eau Claire died March 11 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Monday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
KOLLER, James W., 93, formerly of Mondovi, died Monday at Dove Healthcare-South Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
PIECH, Sandra A., 73, of Marshfield, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center.
Memorial service will be at a later date at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Jump River.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
WOODFORD, Kathleen A. “Kathy,” 81, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.