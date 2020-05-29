BEGALKE, Thomas, 57, of Holcombe died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Holcombe Cemetery.
BLESKACEK, Brian D., 60, of Bloomer died Tuesday at home.
Private family funeral services will be Monday at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Public visitation services will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
GEURTS, Jennifer “Jennie,” 41, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Private Catholic funeral Mass will be Thursday.
Burial will be Thursday at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
GLASER, Gene W., 66 of the Chippewa County town of Wheaton died Wednesday at home.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
KARTNESS, Caroline J., 86, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.