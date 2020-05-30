DELONG, Kenneth D., 82, of Elmwood died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elmwood.
JOHNSON, Sharon M., 65, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
POLZIN, Jean D. (Lindgren), 93, of Cadott died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Leiser Funeral Home and from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, both in Cadott.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Countryside Union Cemetery, town of Goetz.
SHACKLETON, David L., 52, of Knapp died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.