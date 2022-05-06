BOHLMAN, Arlen L., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Chippewa Falls.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

HOLTE, Wayne S., 90, of Osseo died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare Assisted Living, Osseo.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

JOHNSON, Charles “Charlie” “Chuck” E., 79, of Eau Claire died Thursday at his home.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

KIRSCHT, Karen J., 69, of Eau Claire died Thursday at her home.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

SCHMID, Paula C., 87, of Colfax died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

WALLIN, Joan L. (Dexter), 69, of Eau Claire died Monday.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

