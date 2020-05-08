LAROSE, Sally J., 71, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MEDVED, Robert “Bob,” 61, died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WENDT, Jack K., 78, of Lake Hallie died Tuesday at home under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.