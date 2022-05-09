ABRAHAMSON, Arlene A., 82, of Fairchild died Saturday at Azura Memory Care, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
BERGERSON, Alvin, 96, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BERGERIN, Lorraine M., 91, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BIGNELL, June Carolynm 84, of Arkansaw died Thursday at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home, Elmwood.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
BROWN, Gretta F. M., 98, died Thursday April 28.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
KRONHOLM, Roger, 89, of Wilson died Friday at home.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
RUDESILL, Kent, 91, of Baldwin died January 27 at home.
SCHINDLER, David, 80, of Colfax, born December 4, 1942 died Friday.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
SCHMIDT, June O., 91, of Augusta died Friday at Adult Family Care, Chippewa Falls.
SMITH, Robert A., 78 of Osseo died Saturday at home.
THORSBAKKEN, Patricia Ann. of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare West Nursing Home, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
