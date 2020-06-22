BERGER, Robert, 89, of Mondovi died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
BRENNER, Orville C., of Cadott died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
CONTI, Nancy J., 75, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
CUNNINGHAM, LaVerne Jr. “Junie,” 92, died Saturday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Private family services will be in July with a celebration of life at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
LACINA, John R. “Jack,” 77, of Cadott died Friday at home.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
ROGERS, Raymond A., 72, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
STEINMETZ, Henry P., 88, of Boyd died Sunday at home.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
WELCH, Conrad L., 82, of Bloomer, formerly of Rice Lake, died Friday at Dove Healthcare-Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Assembly of God Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m Tuesday at the church.
Interment with military rites will be at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.