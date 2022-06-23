BARNES, Robert D., 68, of Eau Claire died June 14, 2022, at home.

Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

DEHNKE, Karen M., 79, of rural Fall Creek died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Clinic in Marshfield.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

FROHRIP, Joan F., 83, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

HAMMOND, Angela K., 43, died June 16, 2022, at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

