BARNES, Robert D., 68, of Eau Claire died June 14, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
DEHNKE, Karen M., 79, of rural Fall Creek died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Clinic in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
FROHRIP, Joan F., 83, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HAMMOND, Angela K., 43, died June 16, 2022, at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
