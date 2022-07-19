HART, Carolyn J., 85, formerly of Alma Center died Friday at The Homeplace, Dorchester.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

JACOBSON, Martha M., 90, of Rice Lake died Saturday in Marshfield, WI.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

TIEFEL Sr., Paul M., 97, of Altoona died Saturday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, Altoona.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you