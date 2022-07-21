AILES, Deborah J., 56, of rural Osseo died Tuesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

GAVIN, Charles, 83, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

JACOBSON, Michael P., 39, of Birchwood, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Sunday.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

OLSON, David J., 68, of Pigeon Falls died Saturday.

Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.

