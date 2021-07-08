ANDERSON, Bruce W., 68, of Merrill died July 1.
Visitation will be from 11 to 2 p.m. today at Highland Community Church, Merrill.
Service will be at 2 p.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Grue Lutheran Church Cemetery, Buxton, ND.
Taylor and Stine Funeral Home, Merrill, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON, Larry Jr., 75, of Eau Claire died Nov. 19 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BELL, Karen M., 67, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
BERTRAM, Rosalie “Rose,” 92, of Eau Claire, formerly of Fairchild, died June 28 at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Fairchild.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
DOMINSKI, Mary E., 93, of Eau Claire, formerly of Wausau, died Tuesday at River Pines in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Lawn Cemetery, Wausau.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GROCHOWSKI, Bert, 77, of Durand died Sunday at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
WOODRUFF, Mary J., 96, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.