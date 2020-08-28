AHLERS, JoAnne, 70, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Jump River, died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Gilman Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery, Gilman.
Plombon Funeral Home, Gilman, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON, Mary J., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON, Mary Lou, 88, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAYS, Arvilla G., 99, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KLATT, Milo Alvin, 72, of Bloomer died Wednesday.
Visitation will be at 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with interment with military honors to follow at Bloomer Cemetery.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
PAVEL, George Emil, 87, of River Falls, formerly of Elmwood, died April 3, 2020, at Comforts of Home, River Falls.
A visitation gathering for friends and family will be at 2-3 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Cemetery, Spring Valley.
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.