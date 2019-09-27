BRADLEY, Mary Ann E., 80, of Blair died Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Trempealeau Valley Lutheran Church, rural Taylor.
Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery, rural Taylor.
BULLARD, Kirby M., 65, of Weyerhaeuser died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. with a vespers at 7 p.m. Sunday at Cor Jesu Catholic Church, Chippewa County town of Edson.
Requiem Mass will be at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, town of Edson.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
CARON, Albert H., 79, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Prairie Pointe in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LOWRY, Dawn, 67, of New Auburn died Tuesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at White Birch, Dunn County town of Sand Creek.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.