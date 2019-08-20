BENNETT, Jack, 91, of DeKalb, Ill., formerly of Augusta died July 30 at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
BERNDT, Evelyn L., 91, of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DANIELSON, Vivian, 96, of Menomonie, formerly of Spring Valley, died Sunday at home.
Private services will take place.
Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at a later date, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
ECKSTROM, George H., 88, of Jump River, died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gilman Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Community Church, Jump River.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Mount Nebo Cemetery with Military rites by Sheldon American Legion, Jump River.
MAYER, Donald M. “Duck”, 77, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services−Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
NAZER, Ardis, of Jim Falls died Thursday at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Jim Falls United Methodist Church.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Cremains will be interned at Copp Cemetery, town of Anson.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Gayland “Joe”, 45, of Prairie Farm, died Saturday in Town of Prairie Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Turtle Lake.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery, Turtle Lake.
PICHLER, Diane, 61, died Monday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services−Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
PRASNICKI, Phillip M., 74, of Gilman, died Monday at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gilman Funeral Home.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be at Meadowbrook Cemetery, Gilman.
REDBURN, Virginia M., 84, of Eau Claire, died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHROEDER, Robert W., 71, of rural Fall Creek, died Friday at home.
Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
STILES, Patricia A. “Panzy,” died June 19 at home in Camino, Calif.
Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Stiles Family Plot in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.