BOESEL, Keith, 77, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
BRUNS, Jean E., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
ESLINGER, Thomas J., 80, of Stanley died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be at 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, Stanley.
Burial will be at Sacred Heath Cemetery, Edson.
FALKNER, Mary M., 72, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Inurnment will be at a later date at LaGrange Cemetery, Tomah.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FEHR, Roger H., 91, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MAYER, Harold A., 88, of Neillsville died Tuesday at Palliative Care Unit of Marshfield Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Gesche Funeral Home, Neillsville.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 Saturday, March 7, at the funeral home.
Interment with Military Honors will be at Neillsville City Cemetery.
MANKA, Edward J. Jr., 60, of Independence died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handing arrangements.
MEYER, Dolores L., 89, of Black River Falls died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MONPAS, Kenneth H., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.