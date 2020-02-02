BAINTER, Geraldine, 78, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BARRELL, Wayne C., 65, of Stanley died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Cadott VFW Hall.
Interment will be at a later date at the family plot in Illinois.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
COLOMBO, Donald J., 77, of Cornell died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ELLEFSON, Nyles W., 91, of Hudson died Tuesday at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday Feb. 10th at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran in Afton, MN.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. following visitation at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
KLAVETTER, Lois M., 96, of Eau Claire died Friday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Eau Claire.
PAULSRUD, Patricia A., 78, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
RAMSDEN, Elsie E., 89, formerly of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Baldwin American Legion.
Funeral services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the legion.
Committal service will be on Monday at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SUNDVALL, Gladys, 93, of Stockholm died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
SKUTT, Jayden T. “JT,” 17, of Hudson died Thursday.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Highlands Campus, Hudson.
Celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Bethel Highlands.
Private internment will be held.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
TINGVOLD, Marie A., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.