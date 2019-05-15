CATURIA, Arvilla A., 82, of Arkansaw died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Arkansaw.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Buriall will be at Arkansaw French Cemetery.
EKDAHL, Kimberly A. (Nispel), 59, of Rice Lake died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will at 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
HEATH, LaVern, 79, of Baraga, Mich., died Friday at Green Tree Rehab and Health in Hubbell, Mich.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. May 24 at Durand United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m May 24 at the church.
Burial will be at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is assisting the family.
HEEREY, Ann M., 74, of New Auburn died Sunday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.
HILLIS, Jeannette A., 92, formerly of Eau Claire died May 7 at Comforts of Home Memory Care in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. June 7 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. June 7 at the funeral home.
Private family committal service will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
RICHARDSON, Rodney B., 75, of Elmwood died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Service with military honors will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
SANDERS, Karen J. (Olson), 63, died Thursday at home in Strum.
Celebration of life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo.
TYLER, Brett W., 23, of Rice Lake died Sunday in Washburn County.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
VOLBRECHT, Irma L., 90, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.