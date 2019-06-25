BARNES, Phyllis B., 87, of Kuttawa, KY, formerly of rural Eleva, died Saturday at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, Ky.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
BAUER, Delores M. “Dolly,” 86, of Durand died Monday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
FREDRICKSON, Marvin A., 85, of Rice Lake died Sunday at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Rice Lake.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family.
GALL, Norbert J. “Norm,” 80, of Cadott died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
GJESTVANG, Dale I., 96, of Osseo died Saturday at Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at King’s Valley Lutheran Church, Osseo.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at King’s Valley Lutheran Cemetery, Osseo.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is assisting the family.
GRAMMONT, Henry W., 87, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Family will be having a private service.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is assisting the family.
GRAW, Eugene G. “Gene,” 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 53 will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
KUZNAR, Frank, E., 97, of Rice Lake, formerly of Birchwood, died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
REINOLT, Anthony E. “Andy,” 46, of Colfax died Sunday at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Dover Lutheran Church Cemetery, New Auburn.
RICHWALSKI, Eugene G., “Gene,” 80, of Menomonie died Monday at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Katherine’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, town of Red Cedar.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Katherine’s Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, town of Red Cedar.
SHIPMAN, Marian, of New Auburn died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.