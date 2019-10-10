KIEBLER, Janet J., 89, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake Street United Methodist Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Wheaton Cemetery, Wheaton, IL.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LAURSEN, Phyllis A., 87, of Eau Claire died Monday at Heritage Court Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MILAND, Steven R. “Staush,” 68, of Mondovi died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Eleva Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Eleva Lutheran Cemetery.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
STAATS, Jean C., 77, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at her daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek.
WASYLCHAK, Susan K., 57, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
ZABINSKI, LaVern J., 84, of Onalaska, formerly of Pine Creek died Monday at Onalaska Care Center.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Pine Creek.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.