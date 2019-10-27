BOEHM, Thomas R., 69, of Bloomer died Wednesday at Dove Health Care in Bloomer.
Graveside memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Catholic North Cemetery, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
MARTIN, Robert E., 69, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 7232, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Service — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MCLEOD, Anna M., 92, of Eau Claire died Monday at Orchard Hills in Eau Claire.t
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MORDEN, Donna M., 57, of Ettrick died Thursday at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be at 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, both in Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.
OLSON, Carla R. (Giemza), 60, of Whitehall died Thursday.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6 p.m., with public prayer service at 5:30 p.m., Monday at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Burial will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, North Creek.
SCHMIDT, Roger A., 87, of Mondovi died Wednesday at Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Waumandee Public Cemetery.
THOMPSON, Donald F., 87, of Menomonie died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, both in Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.