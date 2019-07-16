BOLLIGER, Norma L., 90, formerly of Eau Claire, died Friday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Private interment will be at Clearview Cemetery, Eau Galle.
BUCHHOLZ, Beverly J., 78, of Eau Claire died Friday at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
JONES, Mary A., 73, of Rice Lake died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Services are private.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MOEN, Vernon K., 92, of Prairie Farm died Saturday at Pioneer Health & Rehabilitation in Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church of Arland.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Independent Cemetery, town of Arland.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
TANZER, Karen R., died Monday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with Vigil service at 7 p.m., on Thursday at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Memorial Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Tilden.
WEISENBECK, Charles, 84 of Durand died Monday at home in the town of Maxville.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand.
WILDE, Eugene R., 86, of Abbotsford died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.