GADWILL, Robert J., 80, of Altoona died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KEMPF, Frank “Skip” R., 75, of Glidden died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Glidden.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Interment will be at Most Precious Blood Catholic Cemetery, Glidden.
The Novitzke Funeral Home, Park Falls, is assisting the family.
KETTERLING, Palmer, 81, of Ellsworth died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Church, River Falls.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Beldenville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
LE MERE, Sylvia, 94, of rural Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Anderson Funeral home, and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at First Baptist Church, both in Augusta.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
SCHULZ, Arthur E. Jr., 89, of Black River Falls died Wednesday at Black River Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. May 16 at Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls, and from 10 to 11 a.m. May 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Millston.
Victory services will be at 11 a.m. May 17 at the church.
Committal services will be at 9 a.m. May 17 at Riverside Cemetery, River Falls.
TROYER, Esther Y., 72, of Downing died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Mennonite Church, Boyceville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Great Hall at UW-Stout Memorial Student Center, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is assisting the family.