AGER, Waldemar T., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ANAYA, Bonny D., 60, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
Services will be at a later date.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FLOOD, Verna Mae (Hart), 103, of Black River Falls died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from noon–1 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Church, Humbird.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at Mentor Cemetery, Humbird.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.
GILLETTE, Cynthia V., 73, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Atrium Health & Senior Living in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
KERN, Theresa A., 96, of Altoona died Wednesday at The Classics Assisted Living, Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Service, Eau Claire.
KNOTT, Doris, 87, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LINGERFELT, Carlla J., 76, of Glenwood City died Sunday at the Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 5 – 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Glenwood City.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City, is handling arrangements.
MACA, Dorothy E., 90, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
STYER, Linda, 70, of Menomonie died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
TECLAW, Valeria “Val”, 84, of Thorp died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3 – 7 p.m. Sunday at Thorp Funeral Home, and from 9:30 – 10 :30 a.m. Monday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig Catholic Church, both in Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date.
WINDJUE, Vicki L., 66, of Whitehall died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.