BASHAW, Sandra L. “Sandy,” 77, of Thorp died Wednesday at Davita Dialysis Center in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
BREITUNG, Ann Marie, 69, of Plum City died Friday at Plum City Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
HINTHORN, John B., 70, of Rice Lake died Friday at Amery Hospital.
Private services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PETTIS, Julie L., 51, of town of Drammen died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SONDGEROTH, Wayne J., 97, of Thorp died Oct. 6 at Oakbrook Health & Rehabilitation in Thorp.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard-St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at New St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
STREHLAU, J. Ervin, 94, of Menomonie died Friday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Menomonie.