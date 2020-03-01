CHRISTIE, Wayne R., 79, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Feb. 19 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Round Rock, Texas.
Visitation will be at 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the chapel, with interment at Cornell Cemetery, Cornell, with military honors.
JACOBSON, Doris E., 93, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Dorothy Jean, 91, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Our House Senior Living Memory Care, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KOLVE Jr., Clayton, 60, of Mondovi died Saturday at home.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
McGINNIS, Shirley E., 89, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MELLO, Robert L., 95, of Roberts died Tuesday surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Hudson. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Hudson.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
MONPAS, Kenneth H., 89, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.
MORNING, Elizabeth, died Saturday at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
NICK, Bruce F., 73, of Stanley died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Vineyard Church, Stanley.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the church, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
REPPE, Robert L., of Stanley, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Friday at The Homeplace, Stanley.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Fall Creek.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church, with burial to follow at Northern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
SHARPLEY, Gary A., 56, of Menomonie died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
VLASNIK, Rose, 95, of Boyd died Thursday at Lakeview Hospital, Stillwater, Minn.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd.
A Funeral Mass will be at noon Wednesday at the church, with burial to follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.