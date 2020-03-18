ANDERSON, Kenneth J., 67, of Downing died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Memorial services have been postponed.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
GREEN, Phyllis, 97, of Barron died Friday at Mayo Clinic System-Northland in Barron.
Services have been postponed.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JENNINGS, Mavis Darlene, 82, died Friday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
JORGENSON, Glenn S., 87, of rural Ettrick died Sunday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Private family services will be at French Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick.
Public service and celebration will be at a later date.
Burial will be at French Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Ettrick.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
KALLENBACH, Bette Lu, 85, of Eau Claire died March 10 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MUSZYNSKI, Elaine C., 76 of Elk Mound died March 11.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PITTMAN, Eldon C., died Monday.
Private services will be at a later date.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SOMMERS, Carol Ann, 73, of Hudson died Sunday at Red Cedar Canyon Senior Living Facility in Hudson.
Private memorial service will be held.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
WHEELER, Mary M., 57, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Due to recent events, services will be private.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.