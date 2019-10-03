COPIJA, Charlotte M. (Tisovich), 77, of Rice Lake died Sunday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Vigil services will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
GUINN, Matthew A., 49, of Eau Claire, formerly of Peoria, IL., died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
GLEBKE, James E. Jr., 41, of Gilman died Sunday.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gilman Funeral Home.
JEVNE, Curtis J., 57, of Minneapolis, Minn., died May 6 in Minneapolis.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, Rock Falls.
JOYAL, Yvonne E., 86, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
PETERSON, Barbara, 61, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Augusta died Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
STELTER, Marceille A., 96, of Gilmanton died Sept. 26 at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Gilmanton United Methodist Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Canton.
TURNER, Dan, 67, of Bloomer died Monday at home.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. October 12 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.