FEDIE, Elwin L. “Fudd”, 84, of Durand died Sunday at Plum City Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Durand.
Funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
KNUDTSON, Phyllis R., 90, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the funeral home.
LINDGREN, Kathleen, 72, of Fall Creek died Sunday at Prairie Point Rehab in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel.
LUJAN, Richard “Rick” M. Jr., 26, of Cadott died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott.
SCHAEFER, Marcella P., 97, of Eau Claire died Nov. 18.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WINTERBERG, Michael S., 31, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WYSS, Jerome R., 73, of Boyceville died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.