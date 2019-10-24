BEAN, Robert “Bob” E., 77, of Altoona died Monday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
BONSTROM, Donald “Don” B., 92, of Eau Claire formerly of Minneapolis died Tuesday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JENNINGS, William P. II, 96, of Chetek died Friday at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PLISKA, Suzanne, 70, of Prairie Farm died Monday at home.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at a later date at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Cemetery, Rosholt.
SEWALD, Iva E. “Beth,” 46, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.