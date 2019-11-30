ANDERSON, Virginia I. (Pederson), 90, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BAUER, Bernice M., 84, of Altoona died Wednesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
FLORENCE, Patricia L., 85, of Hudson died November 21.
Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
HOLDEN, Gladys V., 100, of Menomonie died Wednesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
LARSEN, Bryant W., 45, died Monday in Eagen, MN.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Burkhardt.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
LARSON, Clayton L., 87, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living, Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MARCZINKE, Charles W., 85, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.