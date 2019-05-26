ANDERS, Patsy M., 75, of Sheldon died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Sheldon.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Sheldon.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is assisting the family.
JOHNSON, Wayne C., 80, of Menomonie died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, at a later date.
POSTLE, Janet L. (Johnson), 82, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
PROCK, Angeline C., of Rice Lake died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church cemetery, Dobie.
REITER, Jerome C., 92, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Beehive Homes of Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SOLSRUD, Glen, 84 of Augusta died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home, and from 10 to 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, both in Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta, at a later date.
TWEET, John E., 77, of Eau Claire died May 18 at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. June 23 at Lake Hallie Golf Course, Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is assisting the family.