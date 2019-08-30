BIRKETT, Robert J. Sr, 94, of Rice Lake died Monday at his daughters home.
Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church, Rice Lake.
Burial will be at Winter Cemetery, Winter.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BUCHLI, Robert S., 92, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home, Rice Lake.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DRAEGER, Daniel J., 37, of Boyd died August 18.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
GAUSEN, Karen M., 77, of Altoona died Wednesday at the Classics Assisted Living in Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LAUER, Michael, 68, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System of Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Harvey T., 71, of Ladysmith, formerly of Cadott died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott.
SOREBO, Joan M., 84, of Altoona died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire.