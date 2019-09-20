CONNOR, Judy C., 73, of Eau Claire died Sept. 13 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ERICKSON, Audrey O., 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GOETTL, Randy A., 67, of Cadott died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Leiser Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Goettl Family Farm, both in Cadott.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the family farm.
Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Drywood.
GRAMBUSH, Lorraine, 94, of St. Paul, formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Sunset Funeral Home, Minneapolis.
JACKSON, Mary J., 95, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire .
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Private family burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Gerald M., 81, of Strum died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Eleva Lutheran Cemetery.
RAYCHER, Joseph S., 96, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Our House in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REITER, Anna M., 96, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SMITH, Larry K., 78, of Menomonie, formerly of Boyceville, died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at a later date at Tiffany Cemetery, Boyceville.