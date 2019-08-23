CHURCHILL, Allyn E., 92, of Downing died Wednesday at Glenhaven in Glenwood City.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Tiffany Cemetery, Boyceville.
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
DRAEGER, Daniel J. “Dan,” 37, of Boyd died Sunday at Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cadott.
FORSYTH, Clara C. (nee Motszko), 95, of Winona, Minn., formerly of Arcadia, died Monday at Sauer Memorial Home in Winona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Arcadia.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.
HADORN, Margaret, 86, formerly of Arcadia, died Tuesday at Beehive Homes in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HADORN, Wyatt, 62, of rural Augusta died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, town of Ludington.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at the church cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MICHUR, Arvilla I., 96, of Thorp died Monday at Oakbrook Health & Rehabilitation in Thorp.
No services will be held.
Private burial will be at Old St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
MONTGOMERY, Esther R., 71, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SKINNER, Christy J., 54, of Colfax died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.