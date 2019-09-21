BENSON, Beverly J., 94, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
No services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BENTZ, Elmer J. “Moe,” 84, of Menomonie died Thursday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Life Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Holden Lutheran Cemetery, Dunn County town of Grant.
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
HARGRAVE, Clayton A. “Groovy,” 71, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cedar Lake Cemetery, rural Rice Lake.
HINTZ, Robert C., 88, of Menomonie died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
JACKSON, Mary J., 95, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Private family committal service will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
JACOBSON, Robert, 89, of Osseo died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Eleva Cemetery.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Steven A. “Weasel,” of Menomonie died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Moose Lodge #1584, Menomonie.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Moose Lodge.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Thomas P., 80, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHULTZ, Carl J., 76, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Atrium Care & Rehab in Chetek.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.