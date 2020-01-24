DENK, Jeanette, 54, of Menomonie died on Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
INTROWITZ, Duane F., died Jan. 13 at Cornell Area Care Center.
Visitation will be at noon Tuesday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial Mass will be at 1 p.m Tuesday at the church, with military honors given by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
RUETZ, Robert J., 83, of Cumberland died Wednesday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
THOMPSON, Marvin H., 74, of Whitehall, formerly of Nelson, died Wednesday at Trempealeau County Health Care Center in Whitehall.
Arrangements are pending at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
VITEK, Jacob “Jake” Jr., 84, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.