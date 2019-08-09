BROOKSHAW, James J., 91, of Altoona died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date in the Philippines.
BUTLER, Evelyn A., 83, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Fuenral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
CHAMPION, Steven B. “Champ,” 75, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Celebration of Life Center.
JOHNSON, James J., 86, formerly of Eau Claire, and Fond du Lac died July 30 in Gilbert, Ariz.
Arrangements are pending in Arizona.
WALTMIRE, Vivian Evelyn Barton, 94, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Grace Woodlands Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.