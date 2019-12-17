ANDREWS, Allen G., 82, of Boyceville died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Boyceville.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, town of Hay River.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
BOEGER, Constance R., 80, of Baraboo, formerly of New Auburn, died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Mass will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Private burial will be at a later date at Springbrook Cemetery, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
JORSTAD, Einar, 86, of Elk Mound died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
KRAL, Rita M., 93, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in Chippewa Falls.
Private services will be held.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
RAHL, Catherine M., 84, formerly of Seymour and Altoona, died Sunday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.