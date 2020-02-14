BERGE, Jennifer M., 38, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at North Running Valley Lutheran Church, Colfax.
A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the church.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
DILTS, Mary M., 90, of Menomonie, formerly of Eau Galle, died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, Eau Galle.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
FAULKNER, Marion M., 91, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Marlene C., 84, of Black River Falls died Tuesday at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
POWERS, Janet R., 85, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PUCCETTI, Martha L., 66, of Warrens died Saturday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SACHSENMAIER, Darlene M., 82, of Hudson died Tuesday in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
SCHMIDT, Mary Lou, 67, of Chippewa Falls died Monday.
A celebration of life will be this summer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
YAUCH, Marian K., 88, of Elmwood died Thursday at Heritage of Elmwood.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.