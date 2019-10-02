ARNESON, Ronald S., 72, died Saturday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DESONIA, Joye M., 96, of Eau Claire died September 21 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ERICKSON, Alan R., 65, of Sheldon died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GILLIS, William “Bill”, 89, formerly of Hammond died Sunday at Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hammond.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
O’Connell Family Funeral Homes, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
HANSEN, Erin L, 38, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to noon Saturday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HERMAN, Donald L., 87, of Menomonie died Monday at Colfax Health & Rehab.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at Christ Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial with Military Honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard will be at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
LOOMIS, Gregory G., 53, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MOSER, Glenda K., 76, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
PRZYBYLSKI, Florian C., 90, of Thorp died Sunday at Oakwood Health in Altoona.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Old St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery, Thorp.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
ROLSETH, Barbara K., 77, of Eau Claire died Monday at Care Partners Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
STEINMETZ, Elmer A., 95, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4:30 — 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service Sunday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Committal service with Military Honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.