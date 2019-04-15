KNOWLTON-GEHRKING, Patricia, 92, of Eau Claire died Feb. 1 in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lutheran Church Cemetery, Eau Claire.
WIESNER, Marjorie A., 84, of Prairie Farm died Friday at Pioneer Health & Rehabilitation in Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie Farm.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.