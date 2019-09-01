DRAIS, Janet L., 82, of Elk Mound died Aug. 16 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elk Mound.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at the church.
Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Spring Brook Township.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DUSEK, Mark J., 47, of Pepin died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
KENSMOE, Ella E., infant, died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
PITTERLE, Alphons, 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Eau Claire.
SATTER, Dennis R., 67, of Colfax died Monday at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
SCHADRIE, Jordan L., 18, of Shiocton, formerly of Eleva-Strum, died Thursday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Eleva.
SCHWAB, Paul, 50, of Bloomer died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
STANG, Ovila “Ole,” 93, of Woodville died Thursday at Oak Garden Assisted Living in Altoona.
Burial will be at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Celebration of life will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
TRAYNOR, Robert L. “Bob,” 71, of Amery, formerly of Baldwin died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at the church.
Private interment will be at Baldwin Cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
WEBER, Lorraine, 96, of Elmwood died Thursday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Henry Catholic Church, Eau Galle.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
WELCH, James W., 70, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.