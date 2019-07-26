HANSON, Celia H., 100, of Altoona died Tuesday at her daughter's home in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
HELLAND, Harold H. Jr., 81, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KOGER, Dale E., 95, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Spirit Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MULLIKIN, MaryEllen F. (Buhrow) , 55, of Rice Lake died Tuesday at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
SCHORBAHN, David J., 77, of Independence died Thursday in rural Whitehall.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Strum.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the church.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.