NOYES, Betty J., 86, of Eau Claire died Nov. 22 at Milestone Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
PRISSEL, Violet M. “Vi,” of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SABELKO, Harold J., 91, of Mondovi died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Talbot Family Funeral Homes and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, both in Mondovi.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Mondovi.