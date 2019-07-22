Death Notices 7/22/19 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save GOODWIN, Jeffrey T., 63, of Altoona died Monday in New Bedford, Mass. Arrangements are pending. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save