DONICHT, Kendra L., 74, of Menomonie died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, Menomonie.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON-HUTTON, Shawna M., 49, of Bloomer died Thursday at home.
Celebration of Life will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls.
KAISER, Estella C., 105, formerly of Cadott, died Thursday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
MONTGOMERY, Esther R., 71, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ROYCRAFT, Robert P., 75, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.