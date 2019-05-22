BLAISDELL, Jerriann “Jerri”, 77, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
ETLICHER, Craig P., 55, of Chippewa Falls died Friday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Sand Creek Arts Center.
Time of Remembrance will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the center.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is assisting the family.
HELMUTH, Patricia S., 49, of Ladysmith died Saturday at Ladysmith Care and Rehab.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HUMPAL, Shirley J., 88, of Boyceville died Saturday at Glenhaven Inc. in Glenwood City.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Boyceville.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at Mound Cemetery, Downing.
KASSERA, Loren G. “Lou,” 92, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Care Partners Assisting Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be at noon Saturday at Plum City Union Cemetery.
MILLER, Scott R., 44, of Cadott died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
SCHWARTZ, Barbara L., 70, of Mondovi died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi, is assisting the family.
TWEET, John E., 77, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Clearwater Care Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
WILSON, Samuel W., 97, of Altoona died Monday at Care Partners in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.