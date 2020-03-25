ANDERSON, Mary L., 77, of Menomonie died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Services will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
FLICK, Richard “Richie,” 80, of rural Osseo died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HEIMAN, Stephen C., 75, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LEWIS, Fae L., 93, of Downing died Friday at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City.
RUDD, Kathryn A., 79, of Rice Lake died Sunday.
Memorial service will be at a later date at Grace Episcopal Church, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STAEBELL, Donald J., 85, of Cameron died Friday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.